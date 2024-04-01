Kerala govt ropes in two startups to enhance waste management efforts

“Our software SWASTHA tracks the collected waste to the recycling unit using QR codes deployed at each household by Harithamithram,” he said, adding that the waste collector, supervisor and plant operator will possess an app where data will be fed at each stage of waste collection.

“Through the apps, we ensure the collected waste reaches the recycling unit,” said Nithin, adding that his company is addressing the landfill problem in the state.

“We attempt to redirect waste to a recycling plant instead of dumping it at Brahmapuram. For example, biowaste is taken to plants where it’s used to make manure. There are micro-units across Kerala operating in waste recycling, but they are not connected digitally. Through our app, we are trying to build a digital system using which the units will be interconnected,” he explained.

Star Base commercialised its product and has been operating in Kochi in association with CREDAI and Clean City for over a year. “The collected food waste is sent to units converting it into manure which then reaches farmers. This way, the waste will not end up in landfills,” Nithin said.

On his firm’s association with the government, he said they will integrate the digital platform and migrate the date from Harithamithram to the new portal. “By the end of this month, we will integrate the platform with local bodies across the state,” he said.