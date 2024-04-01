Man held for snatching elderly woman’s chain in Kochi

KOCHI: A youth landed in police net for snatching the chain of an elderly woman after spraying chilli powder on her face without knowing that the necklace he robbed was made of imitation gold. After the robbery, he was actively involved in the searches carried out by the police and locals for the robber as the woman sustained injuries in the robbery attempt.

The Vadadkekara police arrested Shajahan, 28, of Mathirapally, Chendamangalam, in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident occurred recently when the 80-year-old Subhadra, was walking on the road in front of the house of the accused.