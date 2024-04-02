Kochi: Man loses job, threatens to die by suicide

KOCHI: In protest against his job termination, a 44-year-old man climbed a tree in front of the Revenue Tower at Park Avenue Road in Kochi and threatened to end life by jumping down.

M S Sooraj of Udayamperoor and 12 other security guards and cleaning staff who were working at the Kerala State Housing Board’s office had submitted a petition demanding a salary hike at the Nava Kerala Sadas event this year. However, their contract was terminated by the Kerala State House Board authorities. Since March 25, Sooraj and 12 others have been staging a dharna in front of the Revenue Tower where the Kerala State Housing Board’s office is functioning.

As their demands were not met by the authorities, Sooraj climbed on top of a tree, threatening to end his life. He climbed down the tree at noon after he was assured that his demands would be met.