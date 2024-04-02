Kochi: Ombudsman directs revitalisation of shrinking Thevara-Perandoor Canal

KOCHI: In a scathing indictment of Kochi Corporation’s alleged inaction, Justice Gopinath P S, Ombudsman for Local Self-government Institutions, has issued a directive to revitalise the fast-shrinking Thevara-Perandoor Canal.

The order came in response to a complaint filed by RTI activist Cheshire Tarzan, who alleged that the corporation failed to undertake any canal work since 2017. The 11.5-km-long canal with a width between 50 metres and 100 metres, starting from Thevara and ending at Perandoor in Vaduthala, passes right through the centre of the city, covering prime and thickly populated places such as Panampilly Nagar, Kadavanthra, and Kaloor. It also passes through areas near the Ernakulam Junction railway station and the KSRTC bus station.

The ombudsman instructed the Kochi Corporation to measure the length and width of the canal and remove all encroachments legally within two months.

Despite the allocation of funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project, the officials failed to carry out dredging in the canal. “The protection walls on the sides of the canal have not been built yet. The ombudsman inspected the site and noted that a side wall needs to be built along a 750-m stretch, and since 2018, only 40 m of side wall has been built spending Rs 17 crore,” said Tarzan.

The ombudsman directed Kochi Corporation to complete the work within six months and submit reports on the work during the next hearing of the case, scheduled for May 2024.

On the urgent need to renovate TP Canal, Tarzan said, “The Kerala High Court has termed the canal the ‘lifeline of Kochi’ as it is responsible for controlling waterlogging in the city. Therefore, renovating the canal is crucial for the city. The canal was once the prime commercial artery of Kochi and the most important out of 18 tidal canals in Kochi. The canal was once used for navigation, fishing, irrigation, recreation, food alleviation, and goods transportation. Once the canal is rejuvenated to its original form, rainwater from around 17 divisions of Kochi Corporation can be channelised to the Chittur River.”

The Ombudsman also noted that there is no proof of the claim of removing 1,76,967.97 cubic metres of silt from Perandoor canal. “Following the visit, the ombudsman noted the malpractice, and the case is set for hearing on May 23, 2024,” said Tarzan.

The ombudsman also directed the executive engineer to assess the daily progress of work, and in case of any interruption by local people, the officer is directed to intervene in the matter and solve the problem on the same day, and there should not be any situation wherein the work is stopped. The report should be submitted at the next hearing, the order said.

Following a petition filed by Jacob Mathai and Bina Lukos on behalf of the Girinagar Welfare Association alleging inaction by Kochi Corporation in renovating the collapsed part of the side walls of Perandoor Canal during the Operation Breakthrough project, the municipal secretary is tasked with taking the necessary action within two months.