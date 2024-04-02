World Autism Day- April 2: Early identification is a must

KOCHI: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the most prevalent neurological and developmental disorders affecting children worldwide. Defined by a broad spectrum of symptoms ranging from social difficulties to repetitive behaviours, autism presents unique challenges for both individuals and their families.
What is ASD?
ASD is characterised by a combination of challenges in social interaction, communication, and behaviour. It is known as a “spectrum” disorder due to the wide variation in symptoms and severity. Symptoms typically emerge within the first three years of life and can persist throughout an individual’s lifetime.
Identifying Symptoms
Recognising the signs of autism early is vital for intervention and support. The most common symptoms in children include delays in language development and echolalia, which is the constant repetition of words or phrases.
Children may engage in certain common repetitive behaviours or actions such as hand-flapping or spinning. Children with ASD are either hypersensitive or hyposensitive. They have difficulty in processing sensory information which leads to an increase in sensitivity or avoidance of touch, light, and sound. Also, some children may show an intense interest in specific topics of conversation or objects. Difficulty communicating is yet another symptom and children may struggle to understand verbal and nonverbal cues. This may sometimes affect their ability to make friends.
Causes
While the exact cause of autism remains unclear, several factors may contribute to its development such as genetics, preterm birth or low birth weight and maternal diabetes during pregnancy. Excessive screen time, particularly without sufficient parent-child interaction; a phenomenon sometimes referred to as ‘virtual autism’, has also been linked to the increase in the prevalence of autism. Apart from these, advanced parental age, particularly paternal age, has been associated with a higher risk of autism in children.
Early identification
Parents play a crucial role in identifying potential signs of autism in their children. Identifying sensory issues, such as aversions to stimuli or unusual reactions, can become valuable early indicators. If a child consistently fails to respond when their name is called or shows strong reactions to certain textures or sounds, it’s important to take notice and consider consulting a physician or paediatrician, promptly.
Parental participation
Active involvement of parents in therapy sessions is crucial for the progress of children with autism. During therapy sessions, parents should be encouraged to participate and facilitate activities, while the therapist guides the process. Parents should also create a supportive environment at home to reinforce learned behaviours and skills gained by the child. This will help promote continuity in the engagement of a child even within the home thereby mitigating the effects of developmental delays.
Is autism curable?
While there is currently no known cure for autism, various therapies and interventions can help manage its symptoms effectively. Consulting developmental pediatricians or clinical psychologists can provide valuable guidance on developing an individualised support plan for each child.
It’s essential to keep children motivated and engaged in activities they enjoy, fostering a positive and supportive environment for progress.
Understanding autism as a spectrum disorder requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses early identification, parental involvement, and access to appropriate support services. By raising awareness and promoting acceptance, we can create a more inclusive environment for individuals with autism for their growth and development.
The writer is the CEO and Founder of Prayatna Centre For Child Development, Kochi