‘Bangalore Days’ in Kochi?: Water crisis looms over city amid extreme summer

KOCHI: "We have 44 rivers in Kerala, so water is not a problem.”

This was what Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve said in his letter to top IT firms in Bengaluru, which has been in news lately for the unprecedented water scarcity, as he looked to woo them to set up shop in Kerala.

However, reports of water scarcity in many parts of the state and an unprecedented summer sans any rain paints a bleak picture here too. Perhaps, unbeknownst to the minister, a similar fate likely looms over Kochi, his hometown.

However, unlike Bengaluru, which, according to the city water utility Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), greatly relies (over 80%) on a single river, the Cauvery, for its water, Kochi boasts a lush, river-laden landscape, as Rajeeve pointed out.

Yet, for all its outward appearance of water wealth, as summer intensifies, Kochi is falling face first into a puddle of crisis. Parts of Vypeen, Tripunithura, Paravoor, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery are already feeling the heat.

“Kochi is in the grip of a drinking water shortage. Now, as we approach the peak of summer, the scarcity is likely to worsen,” says an official with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the state agency managing water supply.

Over 95% households in Kochi depend solely on water supply. As per KWA data, the city’s water supply faces shortage of 80 million litres daily. Places like Edappally, Vennala, Cheranalloor, Vaduthala and Vypeen are already experiencing acute water shortage. This predicament, the official believes, offers a glimpse into the broader water management challenges confronting the district.