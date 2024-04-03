Puppy love: Fifth edition of Pawasana workshop a haven for dog lovers

KOCHI: Many claim to be pet enthusiasts, but certain unavoidable circumstances deny them the opportunity to spend quality time with dogs and cats. For such folks, the fifth edition of the Pawasana workshop was a haven. From wagging tails and belly rubs, animal lovers were greeted by four-legged friends at a cafe on Willingdon Island.

Amid the silent breeze, occasional woofs and random whimpers filled the space. The workshop, titled ‘Paint with Puppies,’ organised by Pawasana saw an overwhelming turnout. The pups nestled close to the attendees as they deftly wielded their paintbrush on the canvas, exuding a sense of calmness and comfort.

“I’m originally from Germany and have been residing in Mattancherry for a few months now. I have a dog back home, but I’m unable to keep one in my current neighbourhood. Hence, this event provided me with a chance to experience the joy of being around dogs,” shares Meiken Hindenberg, a German language trainer.

Pawasana is a one-of-a-kind organisation that strives to make India a more animal-friendly country. The organisation is founded by dog enthusiasts Annanya Nautiyal and Anwar Khan, who quit their high-paying jobs to work full-time for this noble cause. The primary objective is to create awareness about the unethical breeding of foreign breeds and promote the adoption of Indie puppies. To achieve this goal, they developed concepts such as ‘paint for a cause’ and ‘yoga for a cause’. Both of these programs involve Indie puppies from shelters, all of which are available for adoption.