The coconut shell walk

KOCHI: The coconut tree is a part of the Indian landscape. It is intrinsically interwoven with everything we do and plays an important role in numerous customs and traditions. To understand this is to understand the essence of the plant itself. The coconut tree, in all probability, is believed to have been first cultivated by people of India or Southeast Asia.

It was then introduced to other tropical countries all over the world. The tree is believed to be of great value everywhere in the tropics because it provides all the essential elements needed to sustain life. Besides food and drinks, it offers possibilities for housing, thatching, clothing, containers, oil, brooms, ornaments, and furniture to name just a few.

In Polynesia, it is referred to as the staff of life and is revered by many because every part of it provides something to people. From the water of the coconut, the fruit, the fronds, and the shells, every part of it can be used.

The value of the coconut tree being what it is, many proverbs abound in the regional languages. One talks of how you can plant one seed and get hundreds in return. Another proverb says that it is better to plant a coconut tree than to have a son. A tree would give everything back to you and provide for you always…a son of course could have other ideas.

To some, the breaking of the coconut is symbolic of breaking or surrendering the ego to the Almighty. The seemingly human head of the coconut allows it to symbolise the individual. In the breaking of the coconut, the individual is believed to surrender his innermost self to God.