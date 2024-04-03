Trash trouble at Marine Drive in Kochi

KOCHI: One of the most beautiful walkways in the city overlooking the backwaters of Kochi welcomes visitors with the sight of piled-up waste in green bags.

“With summer vacations arriving in the next two months, Kochi will witness a large number of tourists visiting Marine Drive. The waste stacks are the first thing they will see. I have taken up the issue with the officials, yet there has been no response,” says Ranjith Thampy, a social activist and regular visitor at Marine Drive.

He adds that despite several attempts to raise the issue with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the city corporation, no action has been taken.