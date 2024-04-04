‘Rigours of space travel has not changed in forty years’: Rakesh Sharma

KOCHI: Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to reach outer space, has opined that nothing much has changed in the 40 years since he scripted history on April 3, 1984. He made the comments in view of the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which will see India send four astronauts to the low-earth orbit.

“Apart from the technological improvements such as utilising more reliable components, the core of what makes up the space flight has not changed — the human being,” Sharma says.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating a photo exhibition at Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, jointly organised by news agency TASS and the Russian Embassy. The exhibition is being organised at all five Russian Houses in India to mark the 40th anniversary of Sharma’s space mission.

The first Indian astronaut said that the way astronauts condition the human body to face the rigours of space travel has not changed even after four decades. He recalled the training he underwent at Star City, Russia, home to Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

“I was just 35 when I went to space. The astronauts undertaing Gaganyaan too trained at Star City. They are back now and are presently training in ISRO’s simulators wherein they will learn how to operate the spacecraft,” Sharma says.