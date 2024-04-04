The Gfx yugam in Mollywood

KOCHI: The story of how Kodumon Potty reached the mana was the fulcrum in the Bramayugam plot that would turn it from a hushed horror mystery to an enigmatic thriller. As director Rahul Sadasivan approached the Eunoians, all he wanted was this two-minute sequence to fit in perfectly with the fabric of the movie set in a spooky milieu and framed in black and white.

The Eunoians Studio had by then embarked on several projects that set them apart as a team of creative workers. Its beginning was some 10 years ago, as a group of sprightly six freelancers who had coached themselves in the art of animation and related topics.

Their team was now 25 strong, with artists, scriptwriters, motion graphic designers, compositors, storyboard artists, character designers, background artists, illustrators, designers, animators motion graphic artists and editors.

The Bramayugam project was a challenge to them. Mainly because the model was not popular in this part of the country and the parallels would mostly be drawn with Hollywood productions such as Kill Bill, film festival listings such as Drapchi, and flicks from the Orient where the use of animation in the narrative had long made a catchy effect.

Eunoians soon got down to work after deliberations. Proving their mettle to the movie team was a sample of scribbled drawings to depict the goddess Varahi with a senior priest.

After approval, came the static frame. Core member Balaram J worked on the storyboard and animatics (timed video format). Others like Seerow Unni and Rajesh Velachery, worked on the concept art, and Jeroy Joseph and Mithun Krishna worked on the demo animation. Soon, the sample 10-minute snippet was ready for the nod.