Here’s how to keep your kicks clean

KOCHI: There is a saying that one can learn a lot about a person just by looking at their shoes. So wearing a clean pair of shoes gives that necessary oomph and an identity to the wearer.

Though everyone loves to collect and own coveted pairs of kicks, not all know how to properly clean them. The solution: shoe laundry.

Globally, shoe laundry is commonplace, but it is only now that the same is picking up in Kochi. Shops are mushrooming in various areas, offering budget-friendly options. The average cost is Rs 200-500.

The Laundry Hub Kochi, a generic laundry store in Kakkanad, is now known for breathing life into tired and stained footwear too. Jithin P Antony, the owner of the store, started the service back in 2018.

“At that time, there was no such thing as shoe laundry service in the city. The customers mainly came here for dry cleaning their clothes. Post lockdown, we began receiving enquiries about shoe laundry. This was mainly because, during those times, people focused more on hygiene and even embraced the concept of reuse,” says Jithin. The shop also provides shoe recolouring and repainting.