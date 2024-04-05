Keep your car cool from the scorching heat

KOCHI: When the Meteorological department puts the temperature at 37 degrees, most people feel the day is hotter than 40 degrees. Such a heat wave is seen in many parts of the country. This time, Kerala, too, is witnessing the highest levels of summer heat since February, way before the usual summer season. As we people need shelters to relax and hide from the sun, do vehicles too need some solace? Let’s check.
Long parking under the scorching sun, being stuck in slow-moving traffic on a sunny day, etc, can also affect cars. Exposure to intense temperatures for a long time could damage the paint, the electronics equipment and the plastic/fibre/rubber parts of the vehicle.
OVERHEATING
The rising temperature can overheat the engine. And it works extra hard to keep cool in the summer. If the coolant or radiator fluids reach abnormally high temperatures, the engine can also overheat. The solution is to make sure coolant levels are kept adequate and appropriate.
TYRE BURST
Another big health issue affecting cars is problems with the tyres. The rapid changes in temperature due to the heat that is rising like never before during the day and the relatively cooler nighttime can cause tyre blowouts. One should check your tyre pressure regularly and inflate them to the correct pounds per square inch for the vehicle. It is a must for safety, fuel efficiency and proper functionality. Small to mid-size vehicles typically fall in the range of 30-40PSI and vehicles with larger tyres usually will be 40-45PSI. This can be seen on the user manual and on the sticker pasted near the driver’s door.
CABIN COOLING
Always try to park the car in the shade, but when it is not possible, keep the windows slightly down to aid cross-ventilation. When parked in the sun, sticking a sun shade to the windows will also help. A car’s AC takes the most load on a hot day. So check at regular intervals.
Irrespective of how powerful your AC unit is, it takes time due to all the heat trapped in the car, especially when parked under direct sunlight. To avoid this, roll down the windows first and let some of the heat escape. Switch to the highest fan setting for a couple of minutes and then roll up the windows.
BATTERY ISSUES
Battery works harder in hot weather, which shortens its life and reduces efficiency. Get the battery checked to find out if it’s in good health.
STAY HYDRATED
Just like the car, the driver also needs to keep cool during the summer. Dehydration and heat exhaustion can impact a person’s ability to drive. Staying hydrated can keep everyone alert and avoid an accident. Keep a few water bottles in a cool spot in the car so that one can always have water nearby.
QUICK TIPS
Park in the shade
Use window shades
Replace air filters
Monitor tyre pressure
Check the battery
Keep an eye on fluid/coolant levels
Get the AC serviced
Keep windows slightly open
Kerala Blasters coach launches new EV model
VAAN Electric Moto has announced its partnership as the official E-Mobility Partner of Kerala Blasters Football Club. To commemorate the alliance, Ivan Vukomanovic, the coach of the club has launched the innovative electric mountain bike ‘Stelvio’. The event also witnessed the debut of the Kerala Blasters 10th anniversary limited edition ‘Blasters Edition’ mountain bike, unveiled by the team’s prominent players. Crafted and engineered by Benelli, the e-bike vertical of the renowned Italian brand, both bikes epitomise innovation and performance. Stelvio and Blasters Edition are priced at Rs 94,500 and Rs 99,000, respectively. The bikes are also available for sale in Kerala before being launched in other high-potential markets like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Chennai.
NEW MILESTONE
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has attained cumulative production of over 3 crore units. This feat entails production undertaken at the company’s Gurugram, Manesar (in Haryana) and Hansalpur (in Gujarat) manufacturing facilities. Notably, Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in a record 40 years and four months, since the start of production in December 1983. The iconic M800, which ushered a mobility revolution in the country, played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga. The company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India. Currently, it sells 18 models through Nexa, Arena and commercial retail channels. In addition, the company exports its product range to nearly 100 countries.
HYUNDAI wins global Award
Hyundai Motor Group has continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards with Kia EV9 being named the 2024 World Car of the Year. Hyundai IONIQ 5 N took the World Performance Car title. Its the fourth World Car Award win for the IONIQ 5 lineup in the last three years. So far, the group has won a total of 12 World Car Awards, including back-to-back triple wins with IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
The Newest SUV from Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, unveiled the name of its much-anticipated SUV — XUV 3XO (pronounced as XUV-three-ex-oh). Promising a thrilling performance, cutting-edge technology, unmissable design and safety, the XUV 3XO is built to surpass aspirations of the modern urban customers, the automaker says. It will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.
NEW KIA CARENS 2024
Kia, India’s leading premium carmaker, announced the launch of 2024, refreshed Carens with a new six-speed 1.5 diesel manual transmission in U2 1.5 VGT engine variant. This new addition expands the trim line-up to an impressive 30 options, solidifying Carens’ position as the segment leader in offering a diverse range of trims. The company introduces a brand-new color — pewter olive, available in all models except the Carens X-Line. The new six-seater refreshed 2024 Carens price starts at Rs 1,211,900 and 1.5 Diesel MT Carens at Rs 12,66,900.
SKODA SUPERB IS BACK
Škoda Auto India has decided to bring back its Superb luxury sedan due to increased customer demand. The Superb will be available exclusively in the Laurin & Klement trim. It has the powerful 2.0 TSI EVO turbo petrol making 140kW (190ps) and 320Nm of torque. For Indian customers, the Superb will be available exclusively with the seven-speed DSG transmission. It comes in the all-new Rosso Brunello and water world green colours along with the previously offered magic black shade. The exclusive batch of 100 Superbs will be retailed in India through the FBU route. The price is ₹54,00,000 (ex-showroom price).