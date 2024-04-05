Road to romance

KOCHI: A popular quote spreading on social media goes: There will at least be one person in our life who loves us without our knowledge. Plain words. Yet, they went viral. The words are from the book Ram c/o Anandi by Akhil P Dharmajan.
The social media buffs, the Gen Z flock especially, lapped the book up, admitting it’s no classic. “Yet this book is a revolution,” an avid Instagrammer says.
The craze for the book, now into its 28th edition, surprised many who thought the age of books was far over and that digital words were here to rule. They were the veterans who raved about the warmth of love depicted in books like Indulekha, Lola, Neermathalam Pootha Kalam, Mathilukal, Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil, Ummachu, and Balyakalasakhi. They called them “creative masterpieces which the new writers can never even hope to recreate”.
It is then that the social media twist happened. People, especially those glued to their screens, started queuing up for books such as Ram c/o Anandi, Ettavum Priyappetta Ennodu, and Orikkal.
The trend captured the attention of millions and sparked lively discussions among readers of all ages. And the common factor binding all the books was romance. The scene has now forced literary critics to sit with questions on whether this is a passing trend or if it signals the revival of romantic literature in Malayalam. TNIE tries to find out.
Why the trend
A leading publisher in Malayalam says its campaign on Valentine’s Day started it all. “We initiated the ‘Ninakkai Pranayapoorvam’ campaign, giving books to participants. The event got significant participation, contributing to the rise in popularity of titles such as Ram c/o Anandhi, N Mohanan’s Orikkal, Bineesh Puthuppanam’s Premanagaram, and Aswathy Sreekanth’s Kaali. These books went viral on social media platforms,” says Ramdas Rajan, the deputy editor of DC Books.
However, according to critics, no one instance could usher in a trend. The reasons could be part virtual, part literary, part social, they claim. A deeper look into the trend probably shows the effect of unpredictable times of the last decades on the human psyche, especially youngsters.
In such a milieu, platforms like Instagram have stories brought to life through aesthetically pleasing posts and short reels inspired by the content of the books.
This, amidst the volatilities in the world, served as a medium to connect the readers to a narrative of romance that, at least from the outside, seems stable and simple.
The path taken
Malayalam literature has portrayed love as pure and idealised, as depicted in works like Oru Sankeerthanam Pole by Perumbadavam Sreedharan and Manju by M T Vasudevan Nair.
However, this depiction slowly shifted to a pragmatic one over time. Authors like K R Meera introduced themes of deceit, betrayal, and
revenge, reflecting the complexities of modern relationships. Later, authors like Sangeetha Sreenivasan, Sreeparvathy, and Sindhu Menon wrote to lift gender barriers, leading to the emergence of gender-fluid and queer tales.
This reflects the changes in society’s dynamics of love and relationships. The generation before 2000 approached love with depth and introspection. Books of those times reflect that outlook.
“Now the people are living a fast life, they are thinking fast, and in relationships, they move fast,” says author Sreeparvathy. The current trend of romance books may mirror this outlook of the Gen Z has towards love and relationships. Sparked online, its lifespan could also last till the next click of the mouse.
Popular vs literary
However, the trend could be an insight into the way changing generations choose what they read. Seasoned readers feel all the current trending books fall under popular fiction, unlike the works of Basheer or M T, which are primarily literary. The recent surge in popular fiction’s popularity, especially romantic novels, started with writers like Lajo Jose and Sreeparvathy. Crime thrillers ruled the stage which has now been taken over by romance.
Thus, when a Gen Z goes to pick books, literary fiction writers such as Benyamin, T D Ramakrishnan, S Hareesh, K R Meera, Santhoshkumar, Sunil P Ilayidam, Subhash Chandran, Sarah Joseph, P F Mathews, etc. will have to wait as the popular fiction genre by authors like Sreeparvathy, Lajo Jose, and Akhil P Dharmajan will get an edge.
“Gen Z readers are exposed to extensive online content and seek out books that connect with their emotions. But it cannot be ignored that popular fiction often serves as a gateway to serious literary works,” an avid reader and a publisher, who does not want to be quoted, says.
Writers such as Gracy also agree with the argument. “When I was five years old, my aunt read me Muttathu Varkey’s novel Mayilatum Kunnu. The story has stayed with me from then until now, even at the age of 72,” she says.
“Muttathu Varkey has left an impression in popular romantic fiction. His novels instilled the habit of reading in many. Through him, several readers took to writers like Thakazhi, Basheer, M T Madhavikutty, and later, modern writers like Vijayan, Mukundan, and Kakkanadan. It was a journey from popular to literary fiction.”
J Devika, a historian and academician, commenting on the literary landscape of the 1980s and 1990s, noted, “It was the time romantic novels prevailed in popular fiction. As time passed, these books were labelled ‘cringe’, resulting in a decline in their popularity. Television took on that space with entertainment shows having the same content, further reducing the readership for popular fiction.
“Now I think the same young audience who celebrated the Premalu movie is now celebrating books like Ram c/o Anandhi.”
Evolution of romance genre
In the 1990s, as popular fiction lost to literary fiction, the literary scene shifted to weighty subjects such as identity politics, environmental concerns, gender dynamics, and Dalit narratives. Authors like Anand and Mukundan adapted different styles to address these themes. “Love did remain a component, but it no longer was the central theme,” says Muse Mary Jeorge, a Malayalam writer.
The 1990s was also the time when content became king. “Probably, because we entered into a post-modern sensibility. People who were previously silent began discussing topics like womanhood, transgender issues, and strong politics. These experiences had not been addressed by the mainstream before,” says Mini Alice, a Malayalam professor at UC College.
The times now signal a transition, and the online reading trends amply portray that, she says. “This is also crucial. My students are writing and submitting their works and even their dissertations through their phones.” She does not see the trend as a revival of the romance genre but rather as a shift towards a new era of e-reading and e-writing.
Future of reading
“When I heard about the current trend, I felt like we were going back to the old trend. But actually, life now feels lightweight. People do not want to dwell deeply on or worry about anything. I think this shift in trend is attributed to a changed mindset,” Gracy says.
Yet the new interest in reading has started debates — about the influence of trendy books and social media on reading choices. And also if it mirrors changes in social values and literary preferences.
“The reading has become a quick activity by focusing on lighter content. Some may even start with trending books to stay in the loop or out of fear of missing out. Even if only half of those who create reels read the book, it is a significant step forward. The trend, however, gives hope for popular fiction,” Sreeparvathy says.
Social media may have its pitfalls, but it also connects readers and creates a platform for community and discussion. The writers and the readers know that they are catering to options that could be dropped after the initial fad and may even lead to more evolved reading. However, the decision could be taken after the chances of interactions that social media offers.
“I do not compare my books to the works of writers like Basheer and M T Vasudevan Nair. The trend is because of the lack of light reading options. Mine is for those who want to start reading,” Akil P Dharmajan, the author of Ram c/o Anandi, remarks. He says he wrote this book inspired by a Facebook quote: ‘If there’s a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.’ “I struggled a lot to find light reading books, particularly in romance. So I decided to write one myself.” A trend, most of the time, starts with such a simple step.