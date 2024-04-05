Road to romance

KOCHI: A popular quote spreading on social media goes: There will at least be one person in our life who loves us without our knowledge. Plain words. Yet, they went viral. The words are from the book Ram c/o Anandi by Akhil P Dharmajan.

The social media buffs, the Gen Z flock especially, lapped the book up, admitting it’s no classic. “Yet this book is a revolution,” an avid Instagrammer says.

The craze for the book, now into its 28th edition, surprised many who thought the age of books was far over and that digital words were here to rule. They were the veterans who raved about the warmth of love depicted in books like Indulekha, Lola, Neermathalam Pootha Kalam, Mathilukal, Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil, Ummachu, and Balyakalasakhi. They called them “creative masterpieces which the new writers can never even hope to recreate”.

It is then that the social media twist happened. People, especially those glued to their screens, started queuing up for books such as Ram c/o Anandi, Ettavum Priyappetta Ennodu, and Orikkal.

The trend captured the attention of millions and sparked lively discussions among readers of all ages. And the common factor binding all the books was romance. The scene has now forced literary critics to sit with questions on whether this is a passing trend or if it signals the revival of romantic literature in Malayalam. TNIE tries to find out.