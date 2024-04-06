Served with Mohabbat

KOCHI: As the sacred month of Ramadan draws to a close, hearts are filled with anticipation and joy for Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast. The day, not only marks the end of a month-long journey of spiritual reflection and self-discipline, but it is also a momentous occasion which brings communities together.

Once the crescent moon is spotted, signalling the arrival of Eid, the houses will be filled with joy. The children will sparkle the brightest. They’ll adorn their hands with mehendi designs, wear attar, and slip into their finest new attire, traditionally bought by the elder members of the family.

“One of the specialities of the Muslim festivals is that there are a set of traditions which are followed globally. On the morning of Eid al-Fitr, people offer Namaz either at a Mosque or Eid Gah, an open space reserved for prayers. During the festival, everyone donates alms to the needy. There’s a common belief that on the day of Eid, no one should starve. So there’s a mandatory custom of providing rice or any food item,” explains M N Karassery, writer and social activist.

“Another tradition is offering Zakath, which is nothing but giving away 2.5 per cent of your income. Traditionally, eight categories of people are considered for it, including, those who are under a financial crisis, those in debt, neighbours, etc. And it doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. Zakath is mostly offered during the last week of Ramadan or on Eid. It is also a day where people rekindle relations, so people visit each other,” Karassery adds.

Another important facet of Eid is the delectable aroma of the feast spreading across neighbourhoods. Also, it is that inviting spread of innumerable dishes that many look forward to. Though customs are generally universal, the taste, smell, and textures of this feast vary as you travel from region to region in Kerala.

The Mappila Muslims (also called Moplah), settled on the Malabar coast, serve food which is believed to be descended from the Arab traders along with dishes tempered with locally available ingredients such as curry leaves, banana, grated coconut, etc.