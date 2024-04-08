Homestay operators call for policy revision to serve toddy to guests

KOCHI: Homestay owners and operators have demanded revision of the Abkari Policy to allow them to serve toddy to guests in order to enhance the experience.

The apex body of homestay operators, the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS), proposed the revision during a round-table conference organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) in Kochi to discuss concessions related to the sale of toddy in the Abkari Policy 2023-24.

“Homestays should also be allowed to serve toddy to their guests in limited quantities. The government can impose restrictions on the number and size of trees that can be tapped at a homestay. This will help tappers gain more income, encourage coconut and palm farmers, and ensure enhanced tourist revenue for the state,” stressed M P Sivadattan, director of HATS.

The Abkari Policy currently allows hotels and resorts with a three-star rating and above to tap toddy from their premises and serve it to guests, branding the traditional toddy as ‘Kerala toddy’. This is expected to improve the livelihood of toddy tappers and attract more youth participation in the sector. Tapping of toddy on one’s premises helps ensure that guests receive unadulterated toddy. “However, homestays, which are a major player in the state’s tourism sector, have not been brought under the purview of the new policy,” Sivadattan added.