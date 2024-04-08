Lynching of migrant worker in Valakom: Three more detained

KOCHI: The police investigation into the alleged lynching of a 32-year-old migrant worker in Valakom, near Muvattupuzha, has revealed the possible involvement of more persons.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.

Three more persons were taken into custody on Sunday after officers examined CCTV footage and carried out more interrogations. Their arrests, however, have not been recorded, police sources said.

“Three persons, all local residents, have been placed under custody, based on the statements of those arrested. Officers are examining their mobile phones. As per the statements of the accused, the trio was also part of the gang that assaulted Asok Das on Thursday night,” a source said. Meanwhile, Muvattupuzha police has decided to approach court seeking custody of the accused, who are currently in judicial remand.

All the 10 arrested have been booked for murder. Asok, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by a mob while returning from the house of a woman friend. Officers believe the attack was an act of moral policing gone wrong.