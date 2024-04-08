New daily platform fee leaves Uber drivers in city feeling more deflated

KOCHI: Amid the seasonal downturn in business due to summer vacations and soaring temperatures, online taxi drivers affiliated with Uber are facing an additional burden with the introduction of a new ‘platform fee’.

The Rs 49 daily fee, imposed by the ride hailing company, is in addition to the regular commission deductions and other charges already levied on drivers.

This has proved to be a further blow to the nearly 10,000 licensed drivers in Kochi, who have been struggling to secure enough rides to cover essential expenses like fuel, vehicle maintenance, and related costs. And, there’s concern that other online platforms, such as Yatri and Rapido, would also adopt similar fee structures.

“Many of us find it challenging to complete even five or six rides a day. The situation makes it difficult for us to cover the additional platform fee, which is deducted automatically by the Uber platform upon accepting a ride. It’s truly distressing,” pointed out P M Soujal of Kaloor, who has been with online taxi services since their inception.

An excess number of vehicles affiliated with online aggregators, coupled with the entry of three-wheelers into the space, has further saturated the market, he added. The lack of round trips and inadequate fares for long journeys further suffocate this community.