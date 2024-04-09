Dental care for Pregnant women 

KOCHI: Pregnancy and oral health are very closely connected; pregnancy alters oral health and an altered oral health can affect pregnancy.

Almost 70 per cent of women have nausea or vomiting during the first trimester of their pregnancy, which can cause erosion of enamel. This is due to the regurgitation of gastric acids into the mouth. A sodium bicarbonate rinse can help reduce these effects.

However, one shouldn’t brush teeth immediately after nausea. It can further cause demineralisation of teeth. Regular use of fluoridated toothpaste or topical fluoride application is also recommended in such situations.

Pregnant women suffering from morning sickness often are advised to snack or consume multiple meals a day, which again poses a challenge to prevent dental decay. Proper oral hygiene measures such as brushing twice a day and rinsing the oral cavity after every meal would reduce the risk of dental decay.

A small population of pregnant women also complain of dryness of mouth, for which increasing water consumption and chewing of sugarless gum is recommended.

Signs of gum diseases (redness, bleeding, swelling, tenderness) become evident from the second trimester and generally peak around the eighth month of pregnancy.