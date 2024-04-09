Kochi’s water shortage unabated, yet mega ADB project remains in limbo

KOCHI : Kochi has been grappling with a severe water crisis since 2016. Rapid urbanisation and poor adoption of advanced technology have resulted in a demand-supply gap in the city. The state government had announced a mega drinking water project, to be rolled out in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in 2020. But the project has been pending with the government that proposed it, despite administrative approval for the Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram legs years ago.

The project was designed to bolster the supply lines of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). According to sources, the project will oversee the drinking pipe network and laying of new pipes to plug leaks and water loss. “Once the leaks are identified and plugged, the city’s water shortage woes can be reduced by half,” a KWA official said. “The government needs to take a decision. Tender approval for the project is pending,” he added.

The official said the project will strengthen KWA’s distribution network by replacing old pipes and rectifying leaks. “Along with the proposed 190MLD plant in Aluva, it will resolve the water woes of the city,” he added. The water treatment plants (WTP) in Aluva and Maradu currently produce 300 and 100 million litres respectively.

In the initial phase, both Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram civic bodies opted for the pilot. According to the proposal, ADB will manage the operations and maintenance of the KWA pipes. ADB’s intervention comes against the backdrop of Kerala experiencing severe dry spells and droughts since 2016, which have severely impacted water availability.

According to ADB’s website, the bank approved a $170 million loan to support the modernisation of water supply services in Kochi. A report prepared by consultants engaged by ADB had noted that Kochi has a very good coverage of metered household connections, and a streamlined levying and payment system for tariffs.

The system in place is more advanced than in other cities in country. However, in more recent years, levels of service have deteriorated, and areas affected by intermittent water supply and low pressure have been growing.

Water losses have been steadily rising, and as a consequence, the quality of water at customer taps has also declined, which is increasing the risk to public health.

The review also found that KWA’s existing information management systems need to be upgraded to support the interventions recommended in this report and to ensure the benefits so gained are sustained into the long term.