Seasoned artists bring alive colours of Kabani

KOCHI: Named after the mighty Kabani river of Wayanad, the exhibition conducted by the Gaya Art Gallery is a powerful medley of various artworks by seven seasoned artists of Kerala — N K P Muthukoya, P V Nandan, T Kaladharan, Jeevanlal, Jayendran Kalam, V Venkitaraman and Anand Channar.

“This is the fourth exhibition after the establishment of the Gaya Art Gallery. We are indeed lucky to showcase some of the most eminent artists of Kerala. I consider this as one of the best exhibition our gallery has hosted since it started,” says Suresh T R, director of Gaya Art Gallery and Prussian Art Hub.

The exhibition’s main attraction is Muthukoya’s 17 most recent paintings, wherein his simplistic and surrealistic style comes alive in white pen strokes on a black matte. Interestingly, one of the paintings reads “Vote for Koya for distopia”.

The event also features three paintings from the Indian Bison series of P V Nandan, which capture the spirit of the name Kabani.

To the question of why he picked this beast among all the animals, he says, “Indian Bison is a shy animal compared to most others. Despite its powerful and intimidating appearance, we can observe a bashfulness in its expressions and movements. This contradiction interested me.”