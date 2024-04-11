Experience P(XL) @Forum Mall

KOCHI: Kochi is now ready to witness another cinematic experience with the opening of PVR INOX at Forum Mall in Maradu.

PVR INOX, one of the premium cinema exhibitors, aims to expand its footprint in Kerala by launching its new nine-screen multiplex in the city. This includes two Luxe, one P(XL) and six premiere auditoriums.

Forum says the P(XL) screen format is the first in Kerala and it is said to be the largest screen Kochi has ever experienced. The screen can accommodate over 1,400 guests.

“A new way of experiencing cinema is coming to life. The developers saw the potential of bringing a global standard of cinematic experience to Kochi,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX Ltd.

The official launch proceeded with the special screening of ‘Godzilla×Kong: The New Empire’ at the P(XL) auditoriums. Since it’s equipped with 4K laser projection systems, Dolby Atmos and RealD 3D technology, the movie-going experience became extra-large.

“Every weekend, there’s going to be an event, even if you reach the cinemas early, there are activities scheduled to keep you engaged,” added Rohan Sable, regional director of PVR INOX Ltd.

Interestingly, 50 per cent of the employees are women. “We have a team of specially-abled staff as well. Most of the members are also trained in sign language. This assures a seamless customer service,” adds Rohan.

PVR INOX now has 22 screens in Kochi across three properties and 42 screens in Kerala.