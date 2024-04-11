Parkinsonism: Understanding the symptoms

KOCHI: Parkinsonism is a neurological disorder that affects movements of the body. It is characterised by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, resulting in tremors, slowness of activities, stiffness of the limbs and difficulty with coordination and balance.

The most common type of Parkinsonism is Parkinson’s disease, which affects approximately 1 per cent of people over the age of 60.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Parkinsonism typically begin with mild tremors in one hand or arm, which may progress to affect both sides of the body over the years. Other common symptoms include stiffness in the limbs, slowness of movement and thought, difficulty with balance and coordination, and a shuffling gait.

Non-motor symptoms

Parkinson’s disease is often associated with motor symptoms, such as tremors, rigidity, bradykinesia (slowness of movement) and postural instability. However, many non-motor symptoms can also occur, some of which may appear before motor symptoms develop. It is important to discuss any non-motor symptoms with a healthcare professional, as they can impact quality of life and may require specific management strategies.