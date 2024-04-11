Poll breakers

KOCHI: A post in X (formerly Twitter) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi chatting with PTI’s editor-in-chief Vijay Joshi over a worn-out teleprinter. The machine was kept encased in glass to mimic a coveted relic. This was in December 2023.

Some 20 years ago, the machine would have been proudly placed in the agency’s sprawling newsroom where it would spew news stories sent by the reporters and stringers that the agency employed across India

Once a mainstay of newsrooms, teleprinter’s place is now taken up by the television screen mounted high on walls flashing feverish poll-time visuals. The hurry in the TV frames and the sound of the teleprinter are both addictive and irritable. The similarity between newsroom scenes before and after the year 2000 stops there.

“Technology has totally overhauled the system. Till about the mid-90s, we used to carry Fax cards and Teleprinter cards during our election coverage. To get the news to the office, we would have to find a post office, and queue up to send out the news,” says Rajeev P I, whose career spans illustrious years with The Indian Express, India Today, The Times of India, The Hindu and Mathrubhumi.

“The most difficult work was to get pictures across. We used to team up with the staff of route buses and tip them to get the photos to the newspaper office,” Rajeev recalls.

Those were also the days of thorough homework often leading the correspondents to make “kingmaker” observations, says Jagadish Babu, whose career as a political correspondent with Kerala Kaumudi has fetched him interesting anecdotes.