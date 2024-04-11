Where children helm a temple’s affairs

KOCHI: Be it the temples, churches or mosques, places of worship mostly have an adult priest. However, Puthen Kovilakam in Kodungallur has young boys selected from the Kovilam for the role.

Why, you ask? Because here the deity, Kottinchiri Bhagavathy, is partial to children. Another interesting thing about the deity is that her festival coincides with Vishu.

“Vishu-Kottinchiri Bhagavathy festival has many special features,” says Dr K Shivaprasad, a professor at Cusat and founder secretary of the Kodungallur Puthen Kovilakam administration board. He says she is the goddess of children.

“The prayer, Kanathepoyathokeyum Katti Thannidum Ambike, Kuttikalkokeyum Nathe Kottinchiri Namosuthte’, that is said while seeking blessing here endorses the fact. Unlike other temples, the most important offering made here is ‘applause and laughter’. Hence, the name Kottinchiri.”

But if one goes searching for a temple-like structure, then they might not find one. The deity has been enshrined on the patio of the kovilakam. The deity’s story begins around 150 years ago, legends say.