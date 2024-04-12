Before the death knell

KOCHI: Even as the scars of the 2018 flood remain vividly entrenched in the minds of Keralites, the folks living along the state’s coast and river banks are constantly reminded of the fury of elements when tidal waters come for their homes. This battle, which invariably ends in defeat, necessitates that these people start over their lives now and then. For some, this is a lifelong struggle. Others, who inherited this plight, have long abandoned the land where victory is forsworn.
Now, a play seeks to portray the story of those who chose to stay — Chevittorma, directed by Sreejith Ramanan. The few performances it staged were all met with standing ovations and loud applause. How this was possible is no mystery. The play’s cast is made up of no actors but instead, the very people for whom the war against the waters is second nature — the residents of Puthenvelikkara, on the banks of Periyar.
For the 12-member team, life on the stage and off it are more or less the same. This is precisely why Sreejith hired them. He was convinced no professional actor could truly portray the residents’ plight. The theory was proved right when, during a performance in Delhi, the ‘actors’ enacted the scenes with seamless ease all the while enduring the water-laden set-up of the play made even more difficult by the winter weather.
“Even in that cold, when everyone watching the performance was in sweaters, these actors stood in water tanks and played their roles without even the slightest error. This would not have been possible for even an outstanding theatre artist,” says Vipinkumar V U, dramaturg and associate director.
The ‘water tank’ stage
The water-laden set-up is another unique facet of the play. The performances in this ‘water tank’ stage depict a chilling picture of the residents’ lives.
“As soon as I received this assignment, I was certain that this drama cannot follow the traditional structure of theatre. It needed a large canvas as we were addressing a serious problem,” recalls Sreejith.
Vipinkumar, who visited Puthenvelikkara during the play’s early stages, remembers the haunting images he saw there — small cottages being robbed of their essence by the ebb and flow of tidal waters.
“This was a daily occurrence. When designing the stage for a play, I always look for the core element. For the residents here, it is water. So, I decided that the story is best told with a water-filled stage,” he says.
A rare blessing
While the play has been instrumental in bringing attention to many that high tide floods too are a natural disaster and that, like drought, cyclones and earthquakes, they too require scientific solutions, it has also come as a rare blessing for the actor-residents.
“Initially, when we raised the issue of flooding in our houses, people did not heed us. Many even made fun of us for taking part in the drama. Now, people are more aware and their attitude has changed,” says Latha Dileep, one of the four women actors.
Like Latha, Vilasini Surendran too is delighted to be associated with Chevittorma. However, she admits that “going to rehearsals after a full day’s work was not easy.”
Behind the scenes
The play is the brainchild of a project steered by three Fulbright alumni from Kerala — Dr Jayaraman Chillayil, co-founder of Equinoct, which tackles the impacts of climate change; Manjula Bharathi, the dean of Tata Institute of Social Sciences; and K P M Basheer, a journalist.
“Climate-aggravated disasters like high tide floods infringe on the rights of the individuals. Our aim was to mobilise people for a rights-based campaign. For this, we had envisioned a street play. It slowly evolved into a full-fledged drama,” says Jayaraman.
Not an uncommon story
This has boded well as the problem of high tide floods is not limited to Puthenvelikkara, but the entire banks of the Periyar river.
“Though I was aware of the tidal floods, it was through my part in Chevittorma that I was able to learn its real dangers. So, I decided to be an active member of the troupe,” says Laiju T, who owns a grocery store at Thuruthipuram.
“The drama portrays the challenges faced by people like us. And that’s precisely what motivates me to be part of the play. We have to get the message out as far and wide as possible,” says Latha.
The reception
This passion on the part of the actors is palpable, and has often left audiences overwhelmed. “After our performance in Thrissur, the drama school students came and hugged us with tears in their eyes. We felt honoured and happy that our efforts have left an indelible mark,” recalls Josy Thattanparambil, a team member.
The life of this drama is, without doubt, its actors. The people who are perpetually affected by this disaster, says M P Shajan, coordinator of Community Resource Centre, Puthenvelikkara. “I have realised that the impact of such art forms is much more than what can be attained by any kind of social and political interventions to mobilise people’s support,” he adds.
Pooja Pithambharan, a Bharatanatyam exponent and guest faculty at the National School of Drama, concurs. “The motive behind the play is very moving. Be it the stage design, their craft, the story, everything is top-notch,” she says. Recently, Chevittorma was selected as the official entry for the 23rd Bharat Rang Mahotsav organised by the National School of Drama.
A tinge of sadness
While the team is ecstatic that the play has fascinated so many and helped spread awareness about the impact of high tide floods, they are disappointed that the performance’s message is yet to reach the ears of the officials concerned.
“We hope the authorities concerned will take up necessary measures to improve the lives and conditions of people affected,” says Sreejith.
The director is also hopeful that Jalam, the theatre company formed to facilitate performances of Chevittorma, will expand further so that the actors can make a decent living from it. The next performance is on May 4 at Kalavara near Koottanad, Palakkad.
What is Chevittorma?
According to the Latin Catholic belief system, the word ‘Chevittorma’ is a verse that people on their deathbeds utter. However, if the person is too sick to chant this, it is whispered into their ears. Joseph Ottarakkal, the policeman-turned-actor says, “This drama is a prayer uttered into the ears of people, our humble attempt to breathe life into a land that awaits its death.”