Before the death knell

KOCHI: Even as the scars of the 2018 flood remain vividly entrenched in the minds of Keralites, the folks living along the state’s coast and river banks are constantly reminded of the fury of elements when tidal waters come for their homes. This battle, which invariably ends in defeat, necessitates that these people start over their lives now and then. For some, this is a lifelong struggle. Others, who inherited this plight, have long abandoned the land where victory is forsworn.

Now, a play seeks to portray the story of those who chose to stay — Chevittorma, directed by Sreejith Ramanan. The few performances it staged were all met with standing ovations and loud applause. How this was possible is no mystery. The play’s cast is made up of no actors but instead, the very people for whom the war against the waters is second nature — the residents of Puthenvelikkara, on the banks of Periyar.

For the 12-member team, life on the stage and off it are more or less the same. This is precisely why Sreejith hired them. He was convinced no professional actor could truly portray the residents’ plight. The theory was proved right when, during a performance in Delhi, the ‘actors’ enacted the scenes with seamless ease all the while enduring the water-laden set-up of the play made even more difficult by the winter weather.

“Even in that cold, when everyone watching the performance was in sweaters, these actors stood in water tanks and played their roles without even the slightest error. This would not have been possible for even an outstanding theatre artist,” says Vipinkumar V U, dramaturg and associate director.