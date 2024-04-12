Giant strides in mobility rehabilitation

KOCHI: Personal experiences have always been the motivator that has led to some great inventions and innovations. One such experience led a team of four friends to come up with an innovation that has proven to be beneficial to people who have lost mobility to gain use of their legs. The very motto of the startup called Astrek Innovations is to remove the dis from the disabled.
The idea called Astrek Innovations, which was founded on September 28, 2018, took shape after Robin Kanattu Thomas’ grandfather became wheelchair-bound after surgery. “My grandfather was a healthy and robust person. But he was confined to a wheelchair after undergoing surgery. All sorts of rehabilitation efforts were proving inadequate. It was then that I realised the gap that existed when it came to adequate rehabilitation infrastructure,” says Robin, who is the CEO and co-founder of the startup.
This incident involving Robin’s grandfather coupled with their collective experience in developing assistive devices for children with disabilities through NGO collaborations, led to the formation of Astrek. “Our goal is to enhance socio-economic inclusiveness and equality of opportunity for the specially-abled through quality healthcare and advanced technology,” says Robin. The founders define their company as pioneers in advanced solutions for disability and rehabilitation. Their expertise in robotics, machine learning and motion capture allows them to craft transformative devices that revolutionalise assistive technology.
The four founders are from the same college and have a background in volunteering for NGOs to develop technology-assisted daily living aids. “Presently, ours is a 10-member team with Alex M Sunny as the chief technical officer (CTO) He is responsible for product development. Jithin Vidya Ajith is the chief operating officer (COO) and is in charge of operations. Vishnu Sankar is the strategy and partnership manager while my job as the CEO is to lead the team,” explains Robin.
But isn’t there such equipment in the market already? “Ours is different from the existing solution. Not only in the price but also in features. Unlike existing solutions, our device is modular, requires less upper body strength and allows for multiple adjustments for height and weight. Our product, the UnikXO exosuit, is a lower limb robotic suit designed to assist people with disabilities in walking, sitting, standing, climbing stairs, and undergoing active and passive rehabilitation,” says Robin.
Even as the product has passed the prototype stage and is all set to enter the market, the company is already collaborating with institutions like Moveaze Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Kozhikode and Amrita Institute of Medical Science in Kochi. “Amala Institute of Medical Science is also helping us with product testing and feedback. As for the user feedback, patients have highlighted the increased independence and overall satisfaction with the suit. The medical professionals have observed an ease of rehabilitation of patients using our device. We are awaiting certifications to officially launch our product,” adds Robin.
Astrek is invested in the Indian Angel Network. The firm has received additional grants from OIST Japan, CORFO Chile and AARP USA. The company recently won Dare to Dream 4.0 hosted by DRDO, India.