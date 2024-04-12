Giant strides in mobility rehabilitation

KOCHI: Personal experiences have always been the motivator that has led to some great inventions and innovations. One such experience led a team of four friends to come up with an innovation that has proven to be beneficial to people who have lost mobility to gain use of their legs. The very motto of the startup called Astrek Innovations is to remove the dis from the disabled.

The idea called Astrek Innovations, which was founded on September 28, 2018, took shape after Robin Kanattu Thomas’ grandfather became wheelchair-bound after surgery. “My grandfather was a healthy and robust person. But he was confined to a wheelchair after undergoing surgery. All sorts of rehabilitation efforts were proving inadequate. It was then that I realised the gap that existed when it came to adequate rehabilitation infrastructure,” says Robin, who is the CEO and co-founder of the startup.

This incident involving Robin’s grandfather coupled with their collective experience in developing assistive devices for children with disabilities through NGO collaborations, led to the formation of Astrek. “Our goal is to enhance socio-economic inclusiveness and equality of opportunity for the specially-abled through quality healthcare and advanced technology,” says Robin. The founders define their company as pioneers in advanced solutions for disability and rehabilitation. Their expertise in robotics, machine learning and motion capture allows them to craft transformative devices that revolutionalise assistive technology.

The four founders are from the same college and have a background in volunteering for NGOs to develop technology-assisted daily living aids. “Presently, ours is a 10-member team with Alex M Sunny as the chief technical officer (CTO) He is responsible for product development. Jithin Vidya Ajith is the chief operating officer (COO) and is in charge of operations. Vishnu Sankar is the strategy and partnership manager while my job as the CEO is to lead the team,” explains Robin.