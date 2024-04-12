Teen draws his way to the president’s hall

KOCHI: From scribbling on the walls as a child and later starting his own YouTube channel, thirteen-year-old Ryan Nimrodh Rabin has come a long way. The teenager recently visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu to show her the portrait he made of her.

Ryan, like any child, had a penchant for drawing on walls, his father Rabin O R explains his son’s artistic beginning. His parents bought a colour book to make the walls safe from Ryan’s sketching adventures.

“Then we discovered an almost perfect portrait of Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a third-standard student’s drawing book. And the rest is history as they say. We began our YouTube journey showcasing Ryan’s works,” Rabin explains.

Ryan’s passion for art expanded during the Covid lockdown. With no option to venture outside, he spent more time confined at home and drew away, perfecting his craft. His talent, attention to detail and pure determination are evident as one goes through the nearly fifty videos on his YouTube channel that charts his artistic progression.

“Like any child, in the beginning, he used crayons and crossed the borders of model pictures in the colouring books. But we upgraded to quality art supplies in the market because his efforts and valuable work demanded encouragement,” says Rabin.