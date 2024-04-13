A spiritual sanctuary in the heart of urban chaos

KOCHI: The St Antony’s Shrine at Kaloor is renowned for the profound spiritual experience it offers to its devotees. Tuesdays hold special significance at the Kaloor Church. On the day, the sermons and novena prayers draw a pious crowd of thousands. “More than half of the people who attend these are non-Christians,” says P Prakash, a local historian.

The shrine of St Antony was consecrated in 1915, and the inaugural mass was celebrated in 1962 when the church was built there. Later, the Holy Relic of St Antony was enshrined, further enriching the spiritual significance of the site. Novena prayers commenced in 1973.

“The shrine was also called novena palli in the earlier days,” Prakash says, adding, “It was a small kappela (chapel) before and people used to gather even on the road to offer their prayers.”

St Antony, also known as Fernando Martins de Bulhoes or Saint Anthony of Lisbon, was a revered Portuguese Catholic priest and a friar of the Franciscan Order, living in the Middle Ages.

Despite being born in Portugal, he resided in Padua, Italy, where his remarkable deeds and inspiring sermons led countless individuals to turn to god.

St Anthony was responsible for the medical department at the Padua monastery. On one occasion, a child suffering from seizures sought help there. The saint covered the child with a piece of his clothing, which miraculously led to the child’s cure.

“In line with this belief, we have established a dedicated room within the Shrine where we preserve certain garments. Individuals afflicted with illnesses come to this room, don these garments, and offer prayers to St Anthony,” explains Rev Fr Jibu Thaithara, the parish priest.

“Many believe that through this practice, they will experience healing.” Devotees also turn to St Anthony in times of need, seeking guidance when they lose valuables or yearn for spiritual fulfilment. “It is believed that St Anthony is a miracle worker. There are several stories of gratitude, recounting how the saint protected people from misfortune and illness,” Fr Jibu adds.

