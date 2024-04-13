Kili Poyi to Jathikka soda

Thunder fruit for that extra punch

Jomon, who was a chef by profession, now runs a makeshift shop serving refreshing drinks in Kakkanad, near the Seaport-Airport road. The list of summer coolers available here includes grape currant, sparkling orange buttermilk and thunder fruit. Just like its name, thunder fruit has a punchy effect. The drink is served in a mud pot and has grape pulp, cut fruits, chilli and soda. Another item that stands out is the apple dates drink. As you sip, the creamy juice has cut pieces of apple to munch on. The price of the drinks ranges between Rs 20 to Rs 50.

Sweet but hot

If there’s a perfect way to refresh your senses in this sweltering summer, then, chilli lime soda is what you are looking for. Cupzo Cafe at Kaloor, near metro pillar no: 575, serves the drink. No, it’s not the usual lime soda with a dash of chilli. The ingredients consist of soda ginger, chilli, poppy seeds and sugar syrup. In the first sip, one can experience the hotness of chilli, which will soon be complemented by the sweetness of the sugar syrup. Mint leaves and ginger enhance its refreshing taste. In addition to this, Cupzo Cafe also offers a wide variety of mojitos, including their special Kannur cocktail. If you find yourself in Kaloor, indulge in their special drinks to stay hydrated.

Grape haven

In a purple colour van, Nizamuddin sells around 700 bottles of Munthiri soda every day. The makeshift shop parked on the Thammanam-Kathrikadavu road is often crowded with people gulping down the ripe thick grape juice mixed with fizzy soda. The tangy flavour of the grapes and the fizzy nature of the soda make it an exquisite experience, especially on a hot day. Another hitmaker here is Munthiri Paal Sarbath. “Around 10 litres of milk is used daily for this drink. The unique blend of milk and grape juice creates a creamy texture. And it has a dedicated fan following,” says Nizamuddin.