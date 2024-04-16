Angamaly’s leopard lair turns granite quarry

KOCHI: A two-kilometre detour from the Kochi-Salem highway in Angamaly leads one to a small town called Puliyanam. This quaint area is popular for its green cover dominated by tamarind trees.

“The area once had a canopy of tamarind trees (puli maram) and was gradually called ‘Pulivanam.’ Later the term got colloquialised to Puliyanam,” says T C Alias, a resident.

The locals also cite another reason for the origin of the name Puliyanam. As narrated by them, the area was inhabited by leopards (puli) once. “Thus, Puli-vanam. Vanam in Malayalam means forest. Alongside the eastern border of Puliyanam, in a place called Peechanikad, lies the Puliyanam rubber producers’ society. Nearby, there is a lanky rock which is 20 meters long and equally wide. There are stories of people spotting a leopard and its cubs inside a small cavern beneath the rock.

“People started to refer to this rock as Pulikkallu, which eventually transitioned into Pulivanam or leopard’s forest,” says Alias. He also highlights that the places around Puliyanam also got their name due to the presence of animals.

“Take Peechanikad for example, it facilitated the habitat of elephants earlier. Elephants are fond of thickets called Eachakkad. This is believed to have led to the formation of Peechanikad. Mayiladumpara and Pannithadam are the other names,” he says.

Puliyanam is popular for the production of granite. Rocks were abundantly present in regions such as Puliyanam and Mambra. It is generally referred to as Puliyanam Kallu, and was widely used in the making of temples and idols of deities. There used to be about 50 quarries functioning here once. “Once people realised that minerals were much more profitable than paddy cultivation, quarries mushroomed. However, over time, their number became fewer. Now, there’s barely one or two left,” Alias adds.