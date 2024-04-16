Ground Reality

KOCHI: A government lower primary school in Pathanamthitta was recently in the news. It stood on campus spanning around 50 cents, half of which was designated as a playground.

Though the land is insufficient for a school to function as per the Kerala Education Rules (KER), things were fine until one day, when the local administration decided to take over part of the playground for what they believed was a larger cause — a water tank.

Luckily for the tiny tots, some went to court against the move. The Kerala High Court heard the case and deemed that playgrounds and spaces for extracurricular activities are the right of children and the KER should include the stipulation making playgrounds mandatory in schools in its norms in four months.

“Education should not be restricted to classrooms, and extracurricular activities, including sports and games, should also be a part of the education curriculum. It will increase the physical skills of the children like flexibility and balance motor skills, hand-eye coordination and heart and lung function... Social skills, cognitive skills and emotional skills will also improve if the children are allowed to engage in games and other activities in the school playground,” the court observed in the judgment.

Anagha Premlal, an HR personnel in a private firm and a mother, terms the verdict revolutionary. “It’s coming in an age when childhood has become an epidemic of boredom and unhappiness. Children’s excessive use of social media and smartphones has turned into an addiction that needs urgent attention,” says Angha, who herself found it difficult to wean her daughter away from social media until she enrolled her in kalari classes. “There has been a loss of childhood from the time when kids turned streets into playgrounds, especially during vacations,” she adds.