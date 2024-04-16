Shapes and allure of a faraway hometown

KOCHI: Sutra Art Gallery in Mattancherry is resplendent with a myriad of artworks from the eastern state of Chandigarh. People are milling around, the language of art crossing barriers, connecting with all.

The exhibition showcases the collaborative efforts of women artists from Chandigarh and conveys the artists’ connection with their hometown in distinct ways.

One among them, Reena Bhatnagar delves deeply into urbanisation in her series ‘Inner Vista’. She presents abstract expressions that intricately depict the texture and character of architecture.

“In my artwork, buildings cease to be mere structures; they evolve into vibrant arrangements of colour blocks reminiscent of the cubist movement. I focus on building forms where familiar elements undergo infinite variations, akin to the panoramic view from a towering skyscraper, offering a bird’s-eye perspective of urban existence,” says Reena.

Meanwhile, Daphy Brar’s works revive her region’s age-old tradition of phulkari embroidery. Her paintings ‘The Map’ and ‘The Bygones’ use acrylics as the medium. “This embroidery style is a rarity nowadays. Originated in Punjab, phulkari dupattas were once intricately crafted by brides for their weddings,” Daphy explains.

“The elements in my paintings mirror the essence of my hometown. ‘The Map’ captures the geometric structures prevalent in Chandigarh, while the other painting offers a glimpse of the Shivalik Mountains, a defining feature of our state,” she elaborates.

According to Bheem Malhotra, chairman of Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy, the exhibition aims to foster cultural exchange among artists from both states.

The exhibition concludes on April 16