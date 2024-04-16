The popular story of a wallflower

KOCHI: Since her young age, Indu Prasad has been passionate about reading. Now, the reader has turned into a best-selling Kinder author. Her latest offering, The Wildflower Paradox, has turned into a best seller in the category of children, family, personal and social issues on Amazon Kindle.

Indu, who has been working as a software engineer at Infopark, took to writing prose when she was admitted to a hospital in 2022 due to Covid. “From childhood, I was interested in writing, though I did not participate in any competition. My parents and siblings also motivated me to read and write more,” says Indu. After finishing a collection on poetry the author moved to novel with The Wildflower Paradox.

The 27-year-old’s first book was Stardust Soul, a poetry collection published in 2021. “I used to write poems mostly. However, when I was in the hospital, the idea of a relationship between a doctor and a patient came to my mind. So, I started writing and finished it in a year,” she adds. The book is published by Thiruvananthapuram-based publisher, Booksthakam.

“Though the book is in the category of romance, it also talks about relationships and mental health, which is a relevant concept in recent times,” she says.