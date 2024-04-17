Threading it pink

KOCHI: Encapsulating the essence of Jaipur’s vibrancy and regality, designer Punit Balana has launched his latest Spring Summer 24 collection titled Modern Jaipur. Showcasing a splendid take on his hometown of a decade, the designer entwines his vision of the city through the ensembles.

On the second day of his arrival at the Pink City, Punit was whisked away to a polo match, which paved the way for his first interaction with the glitz and glamour of the Jaipur city life. “With women sipping champagne in chiffon saris and men in their two-piece suits smoking cigars, the city was everything one would read about the high society life of Jaipur with royals and aristocrats,” recollects Punit, who now imprints his imagination and interpretation of the Jaipur life in the signature aesthetic of print and traditional techniques of garment construction.

“The Modern Jaipur collection celebrates the timeless elegance and vibrant spirit of my beloved hometown. This collection is very personal and special to me, whether you’re in the heart of Jaipur or amidst the bustling streets of other cosmopolitan cities, Modern Jaipur isn’t just fashion, it’s a cultural journey that becomes a part of your essence,” says Punit.

The collection pays homage to the past while embracing the vibrancy of contemporary society, unafraid to make a bold statement. It features a range of traditional saris, stylish skirts, ghagri maxis, intricately crafted gotta lehengas and more, drawing inspiration from Mughal influences yet each print and design is refreshingly innovative. “For those seeking a contemporary twist, we present chic shorts paired with stylish jackets, offering a modern and sophisticated ensemble. With varied silhouettes designed to appeal to both Gen Z fashionistas and a global audience, our collection embodies the essence of versatility and inclusivity,” he says.