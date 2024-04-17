When cinema comes alive in colours on canvas

KOCHI: Despite hailing from a lineage rooted in fine arts, Syamgopal Acharya yearned to be associated with films and filmmaking. Following his heart, he worked for many years as a director, training his lens on moving arts. However, in 2023, 25 years after he thought he bid farewell to the craft he inherited, Syamgopal found himself picking up the brush again.

Blending his love for the reel with the richness of fine arts, his latest work is a tribute to the many directors who have left an indelible mark in Mollywood. The 40 portraits, titled Celluloid N Canvas and showcased at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Thrissur, have won the interest of art and film aficionados alike.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy too has expressed a keen interest and has approached the director-artist and the exhibition’s curator, Ranju Leaf, to organise a similar exhibition in Kochi. This one, slated to be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on May 22, will feature 30 additional portraits of directors.

“I have tried to include many directors from the Malayalam film industry, spanning from J C Daniel, who is known as the father of Malayalam cinema, to contemporary directors. There were no strict criteria for this selection. It was a very spontaneous process,” Syamgopal says.

Like the decision process, the art style too was spontaneous and free-flowing. “I have opted for freehand painting rather than photorealistic portrayals. I worked without adhering to specific rules that dictate this art form. Instead, I let my imagination and emotions steer the brush. My objective was to infuse character and emotion into the portraits rather than aim for perfect photographic realism,” the artist says.

This approach also helped him complete all the 40 portraits, each inhabiting two-to-three feet-long canvases, in just three weeks. What was originally planned as a week-long exhibition was recently extended by 20 days on account of the overwhelmingly positive responses from the visitors.