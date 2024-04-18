Death of APP: Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to 2 accused

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to two accused in a case related to the death by suicide of Aneeshya S, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Munsiff Magistrate Court, Paravur, Kollam, alleging mental harassment from higher-ups.

The court granted bail to Syamkrishna K R, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Paravur, Kollam and Abdul Jaleel, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Kollam district.

The court said that on evaluation of the entire materials, effective investigation is possible even without detention of the petitioners in custody since the allegations are the outcome of official duties of the deceased and the accused.

“The material aspect would require thorough probe and I leave the same to the province of the probe officer with direction to investigate fairly without leaving room for any allegations,” said Justice A Badharudeen.