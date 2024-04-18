Kerala HC rules to bring down GST for Malabar Parota

KOCHI: The ‘Malabar parota’ will now be less taxing -- on the wallet. In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has held that two half-cooked parota products manufactured by Modern Food Enterprises Pvt Ltd and sold in packets are exigible at 5% goods and services tax (GST).

The judgment was passed on a petition moved by Modern Food, challenging an order of the Kerala Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAR), which held that ‘Classic Malabar Parota’ and ‘Whole Wheat Malabar Parota’ are eligible for 18% GST.

AAR had held that the items are neither bakery products nor ready for human consumption, as it needs to be heated or further processed. This, it ruled, does not make them exempt from the 18% bracket, which is applicable only for bread products, as covered under Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) Code, 1905.