'Glad I didn't give up,' says author Andaleeb Wajid

KOCHI: If there is one thing that can warm the soul, take you on a trip down memory lane or help you connect with yourselves, it’s a good coming-of-age story, where every scene is painted with the hues of transition and self-discovery. One such is the TV adaptation of a book by author Andaleeb Wajid. The show Dil Dosti Dilemma — releasing on April 25 — promises a journey full of raw emotions and tender moments while weaving a tale of growth, love, and resilience.

Based on the Young Adult fiction novel Asmara’s Summer (published by Penguin Random House), the show will revolve around the protagonist whose world turns upside down when she has to go live with her grandparents in a not-so-well-to-do neighbourhood. “She doesn’t like to be associated with that neighbourhood but she has no choice. Her life and views change drastically in that one month as she begins to see the people around her beyond their outer appearances,” says Wajid.

Deciding to lie to her friends and being completely outside her comfort zone, the show sets the perfect premise for a heartfelt story of a girl learning to connect to her roots. But for Wajid, the journey till here was not an easy one.