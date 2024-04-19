How does getting inked for the first time feel like?

S Devasankar, 21, student, Kochi

Our social science teacher taught us that voting is not only our right, it is our responsibility. Though I didn’t understand the gravity of this then, now I am more aware. I like to look at elections with an optimistic eye and believe that they can bring about changes to our society. I know that this is a highly romanticised point of view. I am thrilled to vote for the first time because I get to play my part in the functioning of Indian democracy. So, it is a dream coming true. I believe that this election is a crucial point in history and we are going through a transitional period. I have decided to vote for the party, which is better in comparison. My policy is to choose what is lesser evil among the limited options we have.

Jeeba Surgi, 22, student, Thiruvananthapuram

This year will be my first vote. I couldn’t cast my vote during the assembly polls. I don’t want to waste my franchise. It is my right. I have been keeping up with the current political climate and the election’s main talking points. What I want is to live in a secular country, and I want to contribute to building a nation like that. Since I’m not satisfied with the candidates, I will most probably vote for NOTA. It’s my way of expressing my disagreement with the political parties.

Bahira K, 20, student, Kannur

I think our country is witnessing a decline in democratic and secular sentiments. Politics have turned more ruthless with some in power using everything in their arsenal, including government institutions, to mute the opposition. I neither see any eligible leaders in the major opposing parties nor in the ruling one. I’m guided by what the MPs have done previously. I don’t want to contribute to the politics of hate. I’m thinking deeply about whom to cast my vote on the D-day.

Kesav Siju, 18, student, T’Puram

Many youngsters are clued in to what’s happening in the country. Some keep away from the political issues because politicians and their policies are not catering to their needs. That said, all of us are very political. While it is true that Thiruvananthapuram is a Tharoor bastion, I think change is on the horizon. I’ve learnt about the work that BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has done. Also, the Narendra Modi factor cannot be discounted. We are in for a big election and I’m excited to cast my vote.

Sreya R Nair, 19, student, Palakkad

I feel indifferent about the upcoming elections as I’m not into politics. Since I’m living in Ernakulam and casting my vote in Palakkad, I only have a rough idea about the candidates. I think it is better to vote based on the ideology of parties rather than individual candidates. I find the Left more appealing.