MG's Comet is the new city car

KOCHI: MG’s small electric car, the Comet, has made waves in the Indian car market since its launch a year ago. With its compact size, two doors, and four seats, it offers a practical solution for urban commuters. My initial impressions were positive, and after using it in Kochi for over a month, I’m even more satisfied. Let’s explore what makes the Comet perfect for daily city driving:

Design

The Comet’s design, optimised for city use, features wide doors and spacious interiors despite its compact size. The step-through cabin ensures easy access to both front and back seats, making it ideal for single-driver city commutes.

Power

Equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Comet boasts a claimed range of 230km per full charge, although real-world driving yielded around 190-200 km. With 42 hp and 110 Nm of torque, the electric motor provides smooth acceleration, especially in the city. The addition of fast charging options further enhances convenience, reducing charging time to just 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Driving

The Comet offers a smooth driving experience, with an automatic transmission system and eco-friendly driving modes maximising efficiency and range. While charging infrastructure remains a consideration, public charging stations are feasible with proper planning.

Other features

The Comet excels in manoeuvrability, with a tight turning radius and helpful features like a reverse camera and sensors for effortless parking. Priced competitively between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers excellent value for money.

Verdict

While the Comet has many strengths, some minor drawbacks include the light-coloured cabin prone to staining and the absence of a glove box. Accessing the seat belt may be slightly challenging for front-seat passengers due to the wide doors.

However, these issues are overshadowed by the Comet’s overall appeal as a delightful electric city car. MG Comet emerges as an excellent choice for urban commuters seeking a practical, efficient, and affordable electric vehicle option.