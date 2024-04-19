Wavetronix acquires software consulting firm 42Square

KOCHI: Software consulting firm 42Square, headquartered in Infopark, Kochi, has officially announced its acquisition by Wavetronix LLC, an intelligent traffic solutions based in Utah. The collaboration has led to the establishment of 42Square Solutions Pvt Ltd, a new subsidiary of Wavetronix in India, operational since April 1.

The venture aims to merge the talents of 42Square’s team with Wavetronix’s vision, promising innovation and excellence in intelligent traffic solutions and signalling its expansion into new territories.

As part of the acquisition, 42Square will assist Wavetronix in establishing an innovation and research lab to create new devices in the traffic solutions sector and diversifying the embedded solutions service to other sectors.

Renowned for its radar traffic detection solutions, Wavetronix products have been installed in all 50 US states, and large traffic projects have been completed globally, contributing to safer and more efficient traffic systems worldwide.

“We are very excited about this union,” says Vincent N P, co-founder of 42Square. The sentiment is echoed by fellow co-founders Jijo Joy, Suhair Hassan, and Rijo George.

David Arnold, the founder of Wavetronix, says the acquisition has the potential to bolster the firm’s position in the intelligent traffic solutions market.

“Wavetronix will make substantial investments over the next five years to expand the subsidiary’s workforce. We plan to establish an electronic manufacturing facility in the region. This move is poised to create job opportunities and contribute positively to the Indian manufacturing sector,” he adds.