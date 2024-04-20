Ernakulam Gymnasium: A storied hub of Kerala's fitness legacy

KOCHI: The Gatta Gusthi sport was at its prime in Kerala between 1945 and 1970. Though the gusthi events were organised in various parts of the state, Kochi was a major sports hub. The last ruler of Cochin provided land in 1946 for the development of gusthi and other sports like gymnastics. Thus began the Ernakulam Gymnasium, one of the oldest gyms in Kerala.

“In the beginning, it was just a makeshift shed, built near the present Ernakulam South metro station. It was officially established in 1951 and the foundation stone of the present gymnasium was laid by then Kerala governor Dr Ramakrishna Rao in 1957,” says Sibin B, president of the Ernakulam gymnasium and an EREPSI, ISSA-certified fitness coach.

Under the leadership of prominent personalities including, T C Gopala Menon, Sahodaran Ayyapan, Joseph Chakola, Dr B M Ambadi, P M Isaac and Laser Mamballi, on December 27, 1963, the new Ernakulam gymnasium was inaugurated by then defence minister, Y B Chavan.

Former agriculture minister A L Jacob who was the Kerala Sports Council president and founder president of All Kerala Weightlifting Association, was the president in its initial years. The gym was built under the Travancore-Cochin Literary Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955.

Compared to other multi-facilitated gyms, what makes the Ernakulam gymnasium stand out is its meagre fee. Telson Sebastian, 58, is a building maintenance worker and a regular at gymnasium since 15.