Global gastronomy awaits at Kochi's Roastown Modern Grill

KOCHI: The stylish silhouette of Roastown Modern Grill is as inviting as its sleek interiors. Above all, its menu holds a global heart. Inside, the atmosphere is bustling with people. And the fresh aroma wafting from the live kitchen can lift the mood of any hungry soul.

The restaurant, established in Thrissur in 2019, was the brainchild of Joshy George, the chairman and MD of AG & S Group. His extensive travels and keen culinary curiosity are at the heart of this venture. In 2023, the restaurant opened a branch in Kochi.

The original concept of Roastown centred around offering grilled meats.

Initially dubbed as ‘Roastown, the Neighbourhood Rotisserie’, its aim was to create a local hub of flavourful roasts. Soon the concept evolved, and the menu gained depth and personality.

“Our approach involves selecting dishes with a narrative. We strive to introduce novel experiences, such as our introduction of Khachapuri, a Georgian bread, previously unfamiliar to many,” says chef Mohamed Siddiq.

“Well, that’s the best thing about Roastown, there is something in it for everyone,” chimes in Joshy.

For a customer, Roastown is more than just a restaurant; it’s a culinary journey — a celebration of flavours from around the world.