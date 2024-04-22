Big splash! Water Metro operations to Fort Kochi get off to flying start

KOCHI: Water Metro’s operations linking High Court to Fort Kochi began on Sunday. The service to one of the most popular destinations in the state attracted many tourists and passengers. According to officials, kilometre-long queues of passengers, mostly joy riders, greeted the new service, which was flagged off at 10am.
Travel enthusiast Santhosh George Kulangara and Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera were among those who took the first ride.
Services on the new route will be run at 20-30 minute intervals, with the journey taking approximately 20 minutes. Tickets are priced at Rs 40 each.
“The ride offers a picturesque view of the Kochi backwaters. On our way to Fort Kochi, we spotted dolphins. Moreover, it will help tourists avoid the chaotic road traffic and reach Fort Kochi in the comfort of air-conditioned boats,” said Shylaja, a tourist from Thiruvananthapuram.
Officials organised a soft launch on Sunday, adhering to the election model code of conduct.
Fort Kochi has become the 10th terminal on the Water Metro network. Of the total 23 ferries, Cochin Shipyard Ltd has handed over 14 ferries to Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML). The remaining boats are expected to be delivered by June.
