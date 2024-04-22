Congress's Benny Behanan stands his ground in Chalakudy

KOCHI: Benny Behanan and the Congress activists looked weary after Saturday’s massive election meeting at Peraman ground in Eriyad, a town near Kodungallur. After all, it was a high-profile event featuring star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed a large gathering as part of campaigning for the UDF candidate in Chalakudy.

“The time has come for each one of you to awaken. As the American civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King once said, ‘The time has come to ask yourself what will happen to you if you don’t stand up for what is right today,’” Priyanka told the crowd which included women and children.

As Priyanka left for her next stop, Pathanamthitta, party workers and Behenan proceeded to Mambra, a village nearly 30km from Eriyad. Against the backdrop of the parody song, ‘Benny Behanan nethavu, Chalakkudyude jayathaavu’, hundreds of UDF supporters braved the scorching sun as the campaign winded its way to Annamanada and Koozhur.

Behanan played his part in every reception and meeting. Hundreds of people gathered to receive him with tricolour shawls and political slogans, while many hugged and greeted him. Children, elderly people, and women waited in front of their houses to wave at ‘Benny chettan’, who is also their sitting MP. “The response of the people gives me confidence.

It is not just about party supporters who join my rallies, what makes me more happy are the kids, mothers and people who wait to meet and greet me. The response has been very positive,” Behanan told TNIE. He criticised state and central government policies in his speeches. “What is happening in the state? There is high inflation.