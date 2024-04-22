Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council takes up issue of minority persecution in BJP-ruled states

KOCHI: The timing couldn’t have been mere happenstance as KCBC Jagratha Commission News, a publication of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), takes up the issue of minority persecution, especially of Christians in BJP-ruled states, as the central topic of its April edition. Human-wildlife conflict is among the other topics covered. One of the articles questions the genuineness of the political parties’ affinity for the Christian community.
In the editorial, Fr Michael Pulikkal, secretary of the Jagratha Commission, cautions political parties against taking people for granted. “In the context of Kerala, the government has failed to satisfy even basic values of public welfare, as can be seen from the troubles faced by people living in the hills and coastal areas. People are dying in wildlife attacks and farmers are not getting the returns for the hard work they put in, causing the agriculture sector to be affected adversely,” writes Fr Pulikkal.
He accused both state and Union governments of playing the blame game and trying to wriggle out of their responsibilities. He pointed out that although both governments have set up many committees for minority welfare, Christians do not have even a nominal presence in them.
Another article throws light on how anti-conversion laws, in effect in nine Indian states, are becoming a cover for the widespread persecution of Christians. Fabricated cases and mob attacks, following false allegations, are common in various north Indian states, it says.
“Bishop James Athikalam of Sagar diocese in Madhya Pradesh says that they are very worried when it comes to organising public events. In Madhya Pradesh, those undergoing religious training cannot even travel in groups. Due to constant objections from authorities, all the hostels that were functioning in the diocese for poor students have been closed. A similar situation exists in many other states,” Fr Pulikkal told TNIE.
One piece vividly presents the horrors of the activities of extremist communal organisations that thrive in the shadow of the ruling political party at the Centre. “It was written by a group of people from various professions, including lawyers,” he said.
“An article by Anto Akkara, that highlights the real problems in Manipur, and another one by KCBC deputy secretary Fr Jacob Palakkappilly, titled ‘Manipur: A final blemish on Indian democracy’, provide a clear picture of the challenges we face at the national and state levels,” he added.
The magazine calls on Kerala’s Catholic community to be vigilant in such matters. “It is important that the country, which is in the throes of a general election, expose the moves of radical Hindutva organisations that are stoking xenophobia and paving the way for widespread attacks on Christian institutions, priests and religious persons in an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes,” Fr Pulikkal said.
