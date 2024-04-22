Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council takes up issue of minority persecution in BJP-ruled states

KOCHI: The timing couldn’t have been mere happenstance as KCBC Jagratha Commission News, a publication of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), takes up the issue of minority persecution, especially of Christians in BJP-ruled states, as the central topic of its April edition. Human-wildlife conflict is among the other topics covered. One of the articles questions the genuineness of the political parties’ affinity for the Christian community.

In the editorial, Fr Michael Pulikkal, secretary of the Jagratha Commission, cautions political parties against taking people for granted. “In the context of Kerala, the government has failed to satisfy even basic values of public welfare, as can be seen from the troubles faced by people living in the hills and coastal areas. People are dying in wildlife attacks and farmers are not getting the returns for the hard work they put in, causing the agriculture sector to be affected adversely,” writes Fr Pulikkal.

He accused both state and Union governments of playing the blame game and trying to wriggle out of their responsibilities. He pointed out that although both governments have set up many committees for minority welfare, Christians do not have even a nominal presence in them.

Another article throws light on how anti-conversion laws, in effect in nine Indian states, are becoming a cover for the widespread persecution of Christians. Fabricated cases and mob attacks, following false allegations, are common in various north Indian states, it says.