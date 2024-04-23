Fatty liver disease is not a drinker’s problem alone

KOCHI: If you are thinking only heavy drinkers can get liver disease, then think again. Fatty liver can be caused by obesity and high blood pressure.

The second-largest organ in the human body, the liver performs over 500 vital body functions, including filtering out blood toxins and processing food nutrients. Too much fat accumulation in the liver impairs its functions and can pave the way for many problems.

Two types

There are two types of fatty liver diseases: non-alcoholic and alcoholic.

Non-alcoholic disease is the most common type. While the simple fatty disease is without any inflammation or complications, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis may progress to cirrhosis, which causes permanent scarring and hardening of the liver.

Alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common type and is caused by excessive alcohol intake. Abstaining from alcohol can help the liver heal, allowing the individual to return to a normal life.

Symptoms

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can happen without noticeable symptoms. However, in some cases, it can lead to tiredness or pain in the upper right side of the belly, where the liver is; sudden weight loss, and more. In the case of alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis can cause a swelling of the liver resulting in fever, nausea, fatigue and weight loss. Jaundice too is a symptom. However, consulting a doctor is crucial.