Masoom Minawala chronicles her rise to social media stardom in debut book

The camera and tripod gifted by her grandfather was put to good use for the blog. She took her own photos. Such was the traction of her blog that she was immediately pulled into the world. “It was love at first sight. It was an infatuation, like your first crush in school who you cannot stop thinking about. Blogging has taught me so much,” she says.

The obstacles

Minawala managed to create a consumer base that trusted her. If she suggested her followers buy something in her blog, they would buy it. She leveraged her popularity during Covid when smaller fashion businesses were on the brink of collapse; she promoted them on her Instagram page to her 1.3 million followers. A silver lining for these smaller ventures, they experienced ‘The Masoom Magic’. Their sales boomed.

Minawala, however, struggled when she started her own fashion e-commerce business. She did not lack a rock-solid pitch or strong brand collaborations. But the fact of being a woman, and a woman talking about finances, proved at the time to be a challenge.

“I felt I was not dealt the best cards because I was a woman. Big investors would ask if any male member of the family would handle my finances. It made me feel I didn’t have what men were assumed to have. I felt like I had to go out of my way to adopt those skills,” she says.

Moving forward also meant more questions — if she was going to work only until she gets married or stop once she becomes a mother. “There’s something I talk about in the book, and it’s one of my favourite lines. ‘Your gender is your strength. Believe it’. I think the mind shift needs to begin with us,” she says.

Highs and lows

From amassing a global following to walking the Paris Fashion Week — the first Indian influencer to walk PFW in 2021— and promoting Indian designers, Minawala says success did not happen overnight. “It was actually a long journey. I would say I made a series of bad decisions but I also trusted my instincts that probably got me where I needed to be,” she says.

Chronicling her journey for the book, the social media star says she was able to look back at her life from a macro perspective.

“Writing this book required me to actually dig into memories that were conveniently blocked away. It was painful but it made me reflect and learn from all those memories,” Minawala says.

Having said that, if something hadn’t gone a certain way, maybe I wouldn’t be here now. And I’m quite happy about where I am today.”