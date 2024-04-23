‘There’s no room for heartache in cinema, only next project,’ says actor Gokulan M S

KOCHI: If perseverance, passion and a penchant for staying organised saw Kochi-based Gokulan M S carve a space for himself in the highly-competitive film industry, what keeps him there are two things: his natural acting style, honed to perfection after years of performing theatre; and his humility and willingness to see from the shoes of the other.

Here, TNIE catches up with the actor for a candid chat that covers his early years in cinema, upcoming projects and more.

How did this desire to become a film actor blossom? How did you get your first break?

I was very interested in theatre from a young age. My father was a theatre artist. He used to take me to see performances. Naturally, this interest rubbed off on me as well.

When I moved to Cusat for my studies — PG and MPhil in economics, the already-vibrant theatre ecosystem here afforded me more acting opportunities and thus, more visibility. My first break in cinema came by way of this. My instructors, Manoj Kumar and Vinod Kumar, were associates under filmmaker Lohithadas. Their friend, Meera Kathiravan, offered me a small role in his debut Tamil movie, Aval Peyar Tamilarasi. I played the hero’s sidekick.

I wasn’t pursuing a career in cinema very diligently then. I was content with theatre and the occasional music album work that came my way.

But alongside these, I was able to slowly build a portfolio in cinema. My first Malayalam film was Kudumbashree Travels. The movie’s director, Kiran, was impressed by one of my theatre performances.

This was in 2009. The years that followed saw me land more opportunities. Though the roles I was initially given were all small, each piqued my desire. Soon, I was convinced that my path was in cinema and started to approach it more seriously. I’ve gotten this far.