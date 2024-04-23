‘There’s no room for heartache in cinema, only next project,’ says actor Gokulan M S

KOCHI: If perseverance, passion and a penchant for staying organised saw Kochi-based Gokulan M S carve a space for himself in the highly-competitive film industry, what keeps him there are two things: his natural acting style, honed to perfection after years of performing theatre; and his humility and willingness to see from the shoes of the other.
Here, TNIE catches up with the actor for a candid chat that covers his early years in cinema, upcoming projects and more.
How did this desire to become a film actor blossom? How did you get your first break?
I was very interested in theatre from a young age. My father was a theatre artist. He used to take me to see performances. Naturally, this interest rubbed off on me as well.
When I moved to Cusat for my studies — PG and MPhil in economics, the already-vibrant theatre ecosystem here afforded me more acting opportunities and thus, more visibility. My first break in cinema came by way of this. My instructors, Manoj Kumar and Vinod Kumar, were associates under filmmaker Lohithadas. Their friend, Meera Kathiravan, offered me a small role in his debut Tamil movie, Aval Peyar Tamilarasi. I played the hero’s sidekick.
I wasn’t pursuing a career in cinema very diligently then. I was content with theatre and the occasional music album work that came my way.
But alongside these, I was able to slowly build a portfolio in cinema. My first Malayalam film was Kudumbashree Travels. The movie’s director, Kiran, was impressed by one of my theatre performances.
This was in 2009. The years that followed saw me land more opportunities. Though the roles I was initially given were all small, each piqued my desire. Soon, I was convinced that my path was in cinema and started to approach it more seriously. I’ve gotten this far.
We hear this often, that one needs a grandfather figure in the film industry to thrive…
My own experience has taught me that with perseverance, nothing is impossible. I had a method. I actively sought out roles. I still do. I call up directors whose works I’ve enjoyed to see if they have anything for me in upcoming films. If they do, great. I will give the role my 100%. I will focus on nothing else.
If they don’t, I will thank them for their time, wish them the best and move to the next task. There’s no room for heartache in this industry, only the next project. Also, when someone asks me to call them after six months, I diligently note the date down in my diary and promptly follow up. I was determined to not be let down and stayed organised. Today, I’m reaping the benefits.
I think over 90% of people in the industry today are like me. They got there because of hard work and passion.
How did you stay motivated during the breaks between films? Have you considered taking up other aspects of filmmaking?
I like listening to songs. When there’s no work, I usually remain at home and listen to music. I have a small space set up on the terrace. I sit here and allow myself to be lost in thoughts and melody. We all need such a space to unwind.
About other aspects… not really. I’m not very well-versed in all that. I will stick to acting. It’s what I enjoy most.
What are your next projects?
I’ve just wrapped up a project with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. I’ve also finished a film with director Thaha (Ee Parakkum Thalika fame). Currently, I’m working on a project with Shanu Samad, a new director. We are to begin shooting for Tovino’s next soon.
Your thoughts about the Malayalam film industry?
Mollywood puts out the best content. We have been witnessing that for years. Now, the entire country acknowledges this fact. They say in unison that our stories are very vibrant. One need only look at movies released in 2024 alone. Mollywood today has become an industry that does all kinds of genres. Personally, I’m very proud to work in this industry.